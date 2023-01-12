JOPLIN, Mo. — The gift of time was part of a donation made today to “Freeman Health System.”

It came in the form of what’s called a “Cuddle Cot.”

Dusty and Michelle Hurst made the donation through a foundation named in the memories of the premature twins they lost in 2014.

The device is basically a small bed, refrigerated in a way that can preserve the body of a baby who is stillborn, giving parents and family members a little more time to say goodbye.

“If you’ve asked anybody that’s lost a loved one, if they could have just one thing, it would be a little more time. So, if you’re able to offer that to your patient as a nurse, that is a huge gift,” said Casey Lockwood, FHS.

“This one here is number 10, so we’ve given them to local hospitals, and then hospitals in other states are where we’ve had families donate in memory of, of loved ones that they’ve lost, babies that they’ve lost. So, you know, we’re just, we kind of started with local hospitals and we’re just branching out as we find hospitals that need ’em,” said Dusty Hurst, Foundation Founder.

“Mercy Hospital Joplin” received a cot this past summer.

Each one runs about $3,700.

The Hursts, by the way, live in Fayetteville and have three children, two of them are twins.

If you’d like to learn more about the “Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation” you can visit their website, here.