JOPLIN, Mo. — There was all kinds of fun in the sun, today (Saturday), at the future site of Joplin’s Hope Park.

It’s all thanks to the East Town Dreams District hosting a Community Block Party event.

The future location of Hope Park saw dozens of families getting face paintings, playing yard games for prizes, and of course, plenty of good food to go around.

The Joplin Fire Department also brought down a fire truck for the kids to climb inside.

Even with today’s fun, the excitement also comes with the community goal of fundraising for the park.

“Hopefully ground-breaking by the end of the year. So, that’s a good step for us and we’re very excited about that. And if the community chips in like we feel and think that they will, we should be able to have this park completed in the next year or so,” said Melodee Colbert-Kean, Executive Director, EastTown Dreams District.

“All the kids can play and enjoy all the stuff and make friends and stuff. They can like, do all the stuff and be happy,” said Jordyan Shaw & Adriana Delon, Attendees of the Block Party.

All of the event proceeds will go right back to funding the park.

If you would like to help support the future of Hope Park, visit the East Town Dreams District Facebook page here.