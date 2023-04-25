JOPLIN, Mo. — A local breast cancer foundation pours thousands of dollars back into the community.

Joplin-based Hope 4 You gave away $26,000 this afternoon (Tuesday) to eight local hospitals and health care foundations.

It’s part of the organization’s April Giving event.

All the money will mainly go towards mammograms for uninsured and underinsured patients at those hospitals.

That amount of money could help more than 200 patients.

“We may have saved some lives with this money that we’re donating today, and it’s just so rewarding. And it just feels good that we can help some of the local women in this way,” said Pat Lipira, Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation Board Member.

Freeman Health System and Mercy Joplin each received $7,000.

Cox Barton County, Labette Heath, McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation, Nevada Regional Medical Center, Via Christi, and Integris Miami each received $2,000.