JOPLIN, Mo. — A local mom is honoring her late son through a holiday Lego drive.

Dawn Jones created the Spencer Jones Foundation when her son Spencer began hospice. The 12-year-old had Duchenne muscular dystrophy and died last December.

But, Dawn insists that her son’s legacy live on through the foundation in his name, which helps ease medical burdens for families in similar situations. She’s using the holiday season to collect LEGOs to give to other kids — or their families — who are staying at Freeman Health, Mercy Hospital Joplin, or the Ronald McDonald House.

“Spencer loved LEGOs, and it was probably the number one thing that kept him busy while he was in the hospital in Kansas City. And, they get a lot of LEGOs. and they just…. if a kid requests one, they just bring several, and say, ‘Which one do you like?” said Dawn.

She would like to collect enough LEGOs so that kids staying in Joplin area hospitals will have the same experience.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can drop them off at Active Health Chiropractor. They’ll be accepting them until December 15th.