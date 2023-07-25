JOPLIN, Mo. — “Boy if you don’t have a cool breeze and it’s 100 degrees out there, being under the cover of that is not enough,” said Travis Hurley, Watered Gardens Director of Advancement.

Because of that – directors with the Watered Gardens and Souls Harbor Homeless Shelters are expecting business to be busier than usual this week, with triple-digit temperatures expected until next Tuesday.

“It’s similar in the winter time when it gets really cold, and then in the summer when it gets really hot. So it’s not uncommon for us to have all 54 beds of the main shelter full, and also have many people out here in the cooling center too,” said Hurley.

In order to cool off as many people as possible – the shelters are extending their hours, providing water coolers, and will also be opening additional resting spaces for visitors.

“When the heat index hits 100, we open up this front section and it becomes a cooling center. Folks that ordinarily wouldn’t have a bed in our shelter will be able to crash here overnight, you are able to come in during the day, we have water and access to a restroom as well, and places for folks just to sit and relax,” said Hurley.

“We open up our chapel at that point in time, so that everyone can come in and get something cold to drink, they can get cooled off and spend as much time as they need getting out of that heat and calming their bodies back down,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor executive director.

If you can’t make it to your local shelter, Hurley and Gurley tell us there are other ways to stay cool.

“Stay hydrated, even when the heat index isn’t over 100, like today, we didn’t open the cooling station yet, but we do have a cooler out on the north side of the building with cups and water and we just tell folks to drink plenty of water and you’ll be alright,” said Hurley.

“City hall downtown, they open up their lobby area so you can go on in and get cool, so there are plenty of places people can just dip into, get cooled off and then go on,” said Gurley.

Both shelters say they’ll keep up these additional resources until the temperatures go down.