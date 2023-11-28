JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business is hoping you’ll “Be a Santa to a Senior” this holiday season.

Each year, Home Instead Senior Care sets up a tree inside the Area Agency on Aging building in Joplin. On that tree are ornaments that tell what products homebound seniors need but can’t go out to get themselves. Most are household items that many of us take for granted.

“They either don’t have family that can do it, they can’t get out and do it themselves, so we give them the list of names, some of the needs that they’ve expressed to us, and we partner with them to make sure we can get this out to the seniors who really need them,” said Charlotte Foust, Region X Area Agency on Aging.

“If you can come out, pick up an ornament, buy the items on the ornament and then brings those back to Area Agency on Aging, we’ll do all the wrapping for you, you bring them back unwrapped and we’ll be delivering these gifts to homebound seniors before the Christmas holiday,” said Hillary Bokker, Co-Owner, Home Instead Senior Care.

The Area Agency on Aging building is located at 15th and Missouri Avenue. All items need to be returned to that location by December 8th. This is the 13th year for the program.