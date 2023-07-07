JOPLIN, Mo. — A piece of local history is going on the auction block.

The Redings Mill Inn is scheduled to go to the highest bidder next week in Neosho. The auction starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday on the east side steps of the Newton County Courthouse. Bids for the inn are expected to start around 10.

The structure has a long past — first as a private home built for the Redings family in 1872. They lived there until 1926 when the property went commercial.

“Then it quickly turned into a restaurant entertainment center. It was Wimpy’s in the 1940s. Ora Winfrey opened it up. And of course, it was a popular spot with World War II guys – from the Signal Corps coming up from Neosho to get a beer and a burger. And then what most people remember sort of the WWII generation is Gene and Darlene’s,” said Brad Belk, MSSU Comm. Historian.

Which ran through the mid-1980s.

The Redings Mill Inn had been operating as a bar and grill up until last month — when it shut down for remodeling, but ended up on the auction block.