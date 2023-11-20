STACKER — Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Joplin using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

6. Webb City Cafe

Rating: 4.0/5 (25 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 21 S Main St Webb City, MO 64870

Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

5. Red Onion Espressoria (Galena)

Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1619 K66 Hwy Galena, KS 66739

Categories: Cafes

4. Harry’s Cafe

Rating: 4.0/5 (48 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 412 N Broadway St Pittsburg, KS 66762

Categories: Cafes

3. Red Onion Espressoria (Joplin)

Rating: 4.0/5 (45 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1007 E 32nd St Joplin, MO 64804

Categories: Cafes, American (Traditional), Sandwiches

2. Granny Lee’s Cafe

Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1318 Clarence St Sarcoxie, MO 64862

Categories: Cafes, Burgers, Sandwiches

1. First Watch

Rating: 4.5/5 (99 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3231 South Rangeline Joplin, MO 64804

Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)

*Editor’s note: This list was made with the use of Yelp, a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses such as restaurants. Results seen in Yelp’s best restaurants lists are subject to sponsorship and paid advertisement.