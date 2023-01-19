JOPLIN, Mo. — Keep this in mind if your new year’s resolution is to be more auto repair and maintenance savvy.

“Higher Power Garage”, the Christian-based auto mechanic ministry in Joplin is now offering free, basic car maintenance classes every month.

It had been doing it on a quarterly basis.

Classes are open to anyone, of any age.

“How to check the oil and how to talk about changing a flat tire, talk about the lights on the dash and uh what they mean and when it’s important to shut it off or when you can get to a place of safety,” said Mike Gideon, Higher Power Garage.

The next class will take place next month, and has 20 openings.

To sign-up, or to just learn more about the nonprofit, visit Higher Power Garage’s Facebook page, here.