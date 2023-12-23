JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic is picking up in Joplin’s retail district as we get closer to the Christmas holiday.

While Black Friday remains the busiest traffic day of the year, Joplin police officers know this last weekend before Christmas will also be busy.

JPD will run normal shift operations this weekend, but additional officers will be out also making sure everyone is driving safely and driving sober.

Drivers can also make sure they’re using extra caution around some of the city’s heaviest traveled intersections.

“7th and Range Line, 32nd and Range Line, 32nd and Main, 32nd and Connecticut. That’s really, anywhere along Range Line where you see those increased traffic numbers those are kind of the hot spots that we see,” said Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

If you’re in a crash, call JPD.

If there are no injuries, exit the vehicle if it’s safe to do so, move off the roadway into a parking lot, if possible, that will prevent any additional crashes.

If there are injuries, getting the medical team to those involved is top priority for JPD.