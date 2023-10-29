JOPLIN, Mo. — What’s been long in the works for more than 22 years for one local hero finally came to fruition Saturday.

“Heroes Museum” held its grand opening in Joplin.

The museum commemorates the lives of veterans and first responders.

Owner Claire Swatosh spent 21 years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps — he tells us a lot of what you see is memorabilia he’s collected over the past couple decades along with many donated keepsakes to the museum.

He tells us he’s honored to keep the memory alive of so many heroes.

“It’s more or less just the history. You know, it’s past, present and future. It’s what the cost of our living is. Cost of our freedom. And I was fortunate enough to come home,” said Claire Swatosh, “Heroes Museum” Owner.

“Heroes Museum” is open 7 days a week.

The hours range from Monday through Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.