JOPLIN, Mo. — Detours now will mean a smoother ride later.

The City of Joplin is microsurfacing streets in the northeast part of town. That means crews will coat existing roads with an asphalt mix layer. The microsurface will extend the useful life of the roadway, putting off costly repair work.

The microsurfacing project will affect streets north of 7th Street between Range Line Road and St. Louis Avenue.

“Assuming weather cooperates and equipment doesn’t break down – residents will get notice 48 hours in advance. Usually in the form of a door hanger. Then they’ll come to the neighborhood two days later they’ll put down the thin layer of material – it’ll take about an hour to cure to dry to where it can be driven on,” said Dakota Rusk, Joplin City Traffic Engineer.

The hope is to have it all finished within the next month.