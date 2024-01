MISSOURI — The new year brings a minimum wage increase in the Show Me State.

Effective January 1, Missouri’s minimum wage will increase from $12.00 per hour to $12.30 per hour.

For those who get tips at work, employers will have to pay at least fifty percent of that, or $6.15 per hour, plus whatever amount is necessary to bring the employee’s pay up to $12.30 per hour.

Certain employers are exempt from the minimum wage increase.

