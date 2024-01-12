JOPLIN, Mo. — Freezing temps are here and the Joplin Humane Society (JHS) is asking the community for help with something many don’t realize they offer: straw.

“We only have a few bales left right now. We would like to have quite a bit more for the public to use,” said Thomas Jay, JHS Animal Behavior Manager. “We find a lot of people out there are needing it. A lot don’t realize we have it or think an animal shelter has it. But we do.”

It’s straw for outdoor animal bedding. The shelter gives it away for free to those who need it.

Jay says people usually need about a third to half a bale of straw to line their doghouse. The shelter gives it away based on individual needs. Straw is preferable since it is a better insulator and less expensive than hay. It’s also less likely to mold.

“We don’t see straw donations often unless we post on Facebook about it. During the winter, when it gets colder we ask for it, and try to stay on top of our supply,” he said.

The shelter’s straw bank is on a physical donation basis. Jay says they prefer monetary donations to go towards the care of the animals at the shelter, like for food and litter. He says Champion Feed Pet and More Store is more than willing to help the shelter out with delivery.

“They do a lot for us,. They are one of our supporters, they make regular donations to the humane society. We know that Champion does carry straw, so we let people know they can get it from there,” Jay adds.

Champion Feed Pet and More Store has already delivered straw to the JHS Friday. They say if anyone wants purchase a bale, they can call 417-623-7772. Champion accepts payment over the phone and will be available to make another delivery next week during normal business hours.

Those that want to donate straw themselves are encouraged to call JHS ahead of time to make sure someone is there and they will help unload it back behind the building.

Those that need straw should also call to confirm availability, and bring a container to carry your straw. Their business hours are Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Friday from 1-6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

“We will also accept dog houses,” Jay says. “If someone would like to donate dog houses, we will be sure to give them back to the public to someone who needs them.”

JHS says they can’t help the community, without the community’s help.