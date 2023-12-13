JOPLIN, Mo. — The Creative Learning Alliance is expanding, and they’re giving the community a competitive chance at naming part of the facility.

The organization’s newly acquired building at 300 South Main, which formerly housed the Joplin Public Library, will already be named after a lead donor. So, this naming contest is specifically for the organization’s Science Center.

Residents living within a 75-mile radius of Joplin, who are 6 years or older, can submit up to two nominations.

Judges are looking for a fun, descriptive name for the center and a “one-line justification pitch,” submitted either online or by email.

The person or group that submits the selected name will be invited to attend the naming announcement event in 2024. Additionally, the winning person or group will receive a one-year family membership.

Neely Myers, Creative Learning Alliance Executive Director, said, “Science and technology, engineering, arts, and math are really for everybody. So we want everybody to have a chance to own a piece of our future and to be able to drive by and say I did that, I named that. And to engage their families for generations for decades to come.”

The contest closes on March 31st of next year. A final decision will be made in June 2024.

