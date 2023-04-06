CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department is offering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the public on Thursday, May 18.

Two CPR classes will be held in Conference Room 1 at the Joplin Public Library at 1901 East 20th Street in Joplin.

Friends and Family CPR class is a good option for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others. It is $25 per person and will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will cover:

Adult hands-only CPR & and with breaths

Child & Infant CPR

Adult & child AED use

Mild and severe airway block

Hands-on practice of all techniques

Doctors have stated administering CPR outside the hospital can save thousands of lives annually, but about half of Americans say they don’t know how to do it. The classes are a part of the American Heart Association’s training.

AHA HeartCode® BLS Skills Checkoff class is $20 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 18. The course is designed for those who have already completed the online portion of the HeartCode® BLS course which can be found here. This is the hands-on skills session check-off to complete the certification for HeartCode® BLS.

Preregistration and pre-payment are required to attend either of these classes. Participants can complete these steps by going to the Joplin Parks registration website of their online catalog. Classes are listed under the Adult Programs division of the registration site. Citizens can also call the Health Department at 417-623-6122, ext. 1258 for more information.