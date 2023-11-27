JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the hardest things for some veterans to do once they leave the military is get integrated back into their community.



But an area health system has a solution to that problem.

Five years ago this month, Ozark Center, the mental health arm of the Freeman Health System, started the V.I.P. program, short for Veteran Integration Program, and Roger Koch has been there from the start.

“Veterans are just ordinary people with extraordinary issues or things that have happened in their lives, and some struggle with ways to cope with that,” said Roger Koch, Ozark Center Military Liaison.

In all, Koch spent twenty years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Iraq, and can identify, on some level, with just about any other veteran who might walk through his door, regardless of what conflict they may have fought in.

“We do have therapists here within the Ozark Center that are veterans themselves,” said Koch.

He says it’s much easier for fellow veterans to open up with someone who’s been there and done that.

He also says it doesn’t have to be, and in some cases, it isn’t the veteran that starts the process that leads to healing.

“You can be a family member, you can be the spouse, the neighbor, if you know of a veteran that might need some assistance, feel free to contact us,” said Koch.

In fact, he wishes there had been a program like V.I.P. when he left the military.

“Veterans need different things; they may not need anything to do with mental health; they might just need help with VA assistance, or transportation issues or housing or food, just anything for us to help build their network, and their camaraderie,” said Koch.