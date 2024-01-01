JOPLIN, Mo. — 2024 is officially here – and it marks our final day to look at the headlines from 100 years ago.

Crime fighting was front and center in 1924, with a project to build a specialized police car for quote “bandit-chasing.”

“Our outlaws were out running us not on foot, but in automobile power. And so the city mechanics got together and said, let’s, let’s get this souped-up Ford engine and a Ford frame car, and let’s get this thing so we can apprehend our outlaws. Supposedly it was going to reach 80 miles per hour, which is pretty darn fast back in 1924,” said Brad Belk, MSSU Comm. Historian.

The car was also partially bulletproof.

Meanwhile, a new city park was created with the donation of more than 11 acres.

Paul Ewert gave the land that would bear his name, specifically for a park dedicated to the African American community.

“Ewert Park was created because we were at that time in 1924, living in a very segregated community. And so unfortunately, they did not have a park where they could feel safe and be a part of Mr. Ewert defined the deed that it is for the African American community,” said Belk.

Road construction that year meant traveling south out of town got a lot easier.

“We had a real trouble connecting Joplin to Neosho. It took over 10 years but eventually, it finally came to culmination in 1924. The last strip was Tipton Ford, now known as Highway 71. Many of those, the highway is still original in that respect,” said Belk.

1924 was a milestone year for Freeman Health System.

It would be a year of construction for a brand new hospital at 20th and Sergeant, a project which had its beginnings the year before.

“They started a building campaign. The hospitals are named after Orley Freeman, John W. Freeman’s son, who passed away from typhoid fever,” said Belk.

There was also construction at 20th and Virginia for a new Bethany Presbyterian Church – replacing the structure that burnt to the ground the year before.

1924 also marks the new First National Bank Building at 4th and Main.

“The Liberty lot – during World War One had a lot of fundraisers for that worthwhile cause. So $650,000 structure, a multi-story building, very expensive, very expensive property, and a huge footprint. And luckily, we still have it today,” said Belk.