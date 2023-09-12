KSNF/KODE — An area on-air personality is getting ready to sign off.

Hank Rotten, Jr. has been a fixture on radio and television in the Joplin market since 1982. He started as a salesperson at Z-103 FM before eventually becoming an on-air radio personality.

He began hosting “Friday Night at the Movies with Hank” on KSN back in the early 2000s and was also a regular on the KSN morning show for 10 years.

He tells us he’ll miss the hundreds of people he’s worked with over the years.

“It’s long-time relationships, but, you know, all good things come to an end, you know, and yeah, you’ll miss the people and, you know, being Walmart famous, you know, TV has made me Walmart famous, hey!”

His final Friday night show on KSN will air on September 22nd. He’s hosted more than 1,000 of them. He also performed and hosted events in Sturgis, South Dakota, for 34 years.

He says his retirement will allow him to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.