JOPLIN, Mo. — An iconic Four State restaurant is celebrating a special anniversary.

Hackett Hot Wings first opened its doors 20 years ago. Since that time, owners say visitors have come from all over the Joplin area, the country, and even several foreign countries.

“This is an icon to Joplin, it speaks well of this community to have supported them for twenty years, starting in a very humble location, and now expanding to this, it is a main staple for a restaurant in Joplin,” said Reggie Powers, Director of Member Success, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a blessing to be here in Joplin Missouri to be here for 20 years, and the way things are going, the way the community supports me and the surrounding area so it’s a blessing,” said Floyd Hackett, Owner, Founder, Hackett Hot Wings.

“The Route 66 crowd and that is a massive following and a massive group, and everybody has to stop at Hackett Hot Wings when they are coming through Joplin especially on that Route 66 trail,” added Powers.

You’ll remember, the restaurant will also be featured in an upcoming episode of ABR Roadshow. The appearance on the YouTube show will be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.