JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re resolving to do some home repair work in 2024, an area ministry can help you save money doing that.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Joplin offers all kinds of products for that purpose.

But they’re trying to provide customers with more options in specific product lines.

“I’m always amazed at what comes in here the ReStore but we also have good connections with some wholesalers to have palletized returns and we get these items, the household furnishings, goods and all those things and we resell those as well, we also have new flooring that we get at a discount and we like to provide that discount to the people here,” said Scott Clayton, Executive Director, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.

The Habitat ReStore is located at 5201 North Main Street in Joplin.