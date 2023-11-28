JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s estimated the parcel industry will deliver more than three billion packages during the holiday season.

“There are more packages because of Christmas. You know, doing Cyber Monday, Black Friday shopping,” said Mary Lou Newman-Teel, Carthage.

Mary Lou Newman-Teel keeps tabs on online deliveries year-round, often sending them to the family business to keep them safe.

“Just this year put in a Ring camera at home. So that made it nice to know when the UPS man was going to be stopping by if we did have to have something delivered to the house,” said Newman-Teel.

But many Christmas shoppers don’t watch packages as closely.

There are plenty of potential targets for thieves, with an estimated three billion packages for delivery during the holiday season.

“You know, the best advice that we can give on law enforcement side is to bring those packages in as quickly as you can or make arrangements to have somebody bring them in,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser suggests picking a delivery time you’re more likely to be home, or taking advantage of a nearby drop site where you can get the boxes on your own timeline.

Alternatively, consider asking a neighbor to keep an eye out for delivery trucks and hold the package for safekeeping.

“For sure should look at ways to bundle your deliveries. So you get it all at once, all in the same day at a time that you’re going to be there rather than having to trickle in, you know, every other day in times when you’re not going to be there. The key obviously is to get it off your porch as quickly as possible,” said Kaiser.

He encourages neighbors to watch for suspicious activity on porches.

If you see something, call 911 and take photos to help law enforcement track down potential thieves.

“Sometimes people say, well, I’m reluctant to call because I know you guys are busy, and we are busy. But we may be busy because we’re looking for somebody who’s stealing stuff off of somebody’s porch. You say a mile down the road. And if you call and say, hey, I got some information about that, that could be a great benefit to us,” said Kaiser.