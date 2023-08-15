JOPLIN, Mo. — Two fixtures in the Joplin community are now under the same umbrella — or, in this case — greenhouse.

“Ozark Nursery” on North Main Street has been acquired by “Joplin Workshops” — which is located at 5th and Michigan — just south of “Joe Becker Stadium.”

The deal closed last week.

The nursery had been owned by Gayle Navarro since 2000. She passed away in May after a long illness.

Nothing is changing with the business. It will continue to have that hometown, family feel.

And — much like with these plants — there could be growth.

“I have thought, maybe we could eventually have wholesale instead of, have retail up front and wholesale out back for all of our trees and shrubs, and then that would give us more opportunity to have more landscaping,” said Amy Easton, Ozark Nursery GM.

“You know, I think Gayle had a saying, and I’m probably gonna butcher this, she really believed that they were firmly rooted. That all goes back to her commitment to quality and offering quality plants. I think there’s all aspects to serve our team here at Ozark Nursery,” said Jeff Jones, JWI Exec. Dir.

“We can at least, we can have something to build up to, and have something to look forward to, and something to enjoy and watch it grow and everything. Yeah, I’d sure enjoy that,” said Mary Ludiker, JWI Employee.

Workshop employees have been honing their gardening skills for months now.

Amy Easton wants customers to be aware of what’s coming in the near future.

That’d be popular plants and trees — native to this region — as we get closer to fall.

