JOPLIN, Mo. — Improvements are coming to Joplin nonprofits, thanks to grant funding

Children’s Haven and Jasper County CASA have both received grant funding from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in partnership with the Children’s Trust Fund.

Children’s Haven received more than $58,000 to improve their cybersecurity systems and remodel their family visiting room—the first place children go when they arrive at the shelter.

Jasper County CASA received just under $25,000 to purchase brand-new computers as well as a new cybersecurity system.

“We deal with a lot of confidential information, so having that data security and having reliable computers that we can work on is just critical to our mission,” said Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA Executive Director.

“These funds will increase the safety here at Children’s Haven for our kids. We will be able to work faster and smarter with some data entry and tracking statistics,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director.

Both organizations hope to see improvements being made by the end of the summer.