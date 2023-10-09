JOPLIN, Mo. — Area golfers took a swing to support a worthy cause today (Monday).

It was the first-ever Community Support Services Golf Scramble at the Twin Hill Golf and Country Club in Joplin.

70 golfers divided up into teams to play 18 holes.

Each team then had a team captain, who was an individual who benefits from Community Support Services.

All the proceeds go to support those individuals with developmental disabilities.

“We want to make sure every member of our community has the opportunity to live defined by potential not limited in any way shape or form but the individuals we serve has a disability of some kind limits sometimes their activities physically, emotionally, mentally and other ways. we want to lend out abilities to them,” said Ryan Melton, Community Support Services President.

Multiple prizes were handed out for the top three teams, as well as the longest drive and closest to the pin.