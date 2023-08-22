JOPLIN, Mo. — A local Girl Scout has been singled out for helping others learn English as a second language.

What’s more — Yasmina Mokhtaris also a “Gold Award” winner through the “Girl Scouts.”

It’s the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting — and earned her a $10,000 scholarship.

It’s a result of her work in helping local Afghan refugees learn English.

She’s also been doing the same thing for kids in her family’s native country of Egypt — where she visits every summer.

“To make it a little more fun, I taught them how to embroider while I was teaching them English because I embroider, so we would do one class embroidery, one class English, and then they would switch so it wasn’t just like learning during the summer like summer school, so that’s what I did there,” said Yasmina Mokhtar, National Scholarship Winner.

That’s not all the incoming UMKC freshman has done.

She’s also started up three “Little Libraries” — two here in Joplin, and one in Egypt.