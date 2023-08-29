JOPLIN, Mo. — Next year will be big for General Mills.

Company higher-ups have announced a $48 million expansion to their Joplin facility. Construction has actually already begun.

The Joplin location deals primarily with frozen dough products.

The expansion will increase manufacturing and packaging capacity. It’ll also create close to 50 new jobs.

“Well, it’s huge. $47 million investment, lot of construction jobs, lot of construction investment, 48 new jobs. So, that’s a huge factor. I mean, it’s 48 more people at work, providing income for their families. The impact speaks for itself. It’s a testament to our workforce, it’s a testament to all the employees at General Mills now that have gained that trust, that General Mills says ‘hey, we, they do a great job for us’. That’s where we want to expand,” said Travis Stephens, JACC President & CEO.

The work at the plant is expected to be finished early next year.