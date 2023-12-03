JOPLIN, Mo. — Bikers were busy collecting items for a local homeless shelter today in Neosho.

The Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club kicks off its 4th Annual Winter Food Drive.

All of today’s proceeds go to Restoration Life in Neosho.

Members of the club spread out at King Food Saver collecting food donations on both sides of the parking lot.

Organizers say in the past, they received so much food that they had to buy extra freezers to store it.

“We’ve actually brought in as much as five truckloads. Five pickup truck loads. A lot of people are struggling this time of year, and this year more than probably in years we’ve had in the past year. So it’s really tough there with the cost of groceries, stuff like that going up, and we’ve actually seen it today a lot, too. Not a lot of people are able to give as much as they have in the past. And that’s all right. We understand their line, but we’re going to do our best. We’re going to raise as much food as we can,” said Scott Wind “Big Tiny,” Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club Member.

“Big Tiny” says the club’s next opportunity to give back to the community is through the “Sasquatch Memorial Poker Run” in September, with all proceeds going to the Wynadotte Youth Camp.