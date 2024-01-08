The hiring process has begun for the future Menards location in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The long-awaited Menards Home Improvement store is now a step closer to opening.

Menards recently posted on the “Careers” section of their website — six open positions or “store opportunities.”

Those positions include:

Cashier and Front End Team

Manager Trainee

Order Pickup

Outside Yard/Receiving

Sales

Stocker

The open positions for the Menards location in Joplin are also posted on the job search website, Indeed.

Construction continues on the home improvement store, located at East 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard — just north of Sam’s Club and west of new apartment buildings under construction across the street.

The building permit filed in 2023 lists the project at 8-1/2 million dollars.

No official opening date has been announced, however Joplin city officials have stated, “2024.”

According to their website — Menards is a family-owned company that started in 1958. They’re headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and have more than 300 home improvement stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.