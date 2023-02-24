KSN/KODE — Our KSN/KODE newsroom had a chance to host Joplin’s leaders of tomorrow. Members of the current Leadership Joplin class stopped by yesterday for a station tour for their Communications and Media Day.

It’s something every class does to get an inside look at how we operate and how we might help their needs.

In fact, the group of potential community leaders will visit several businesses over the next several weeks. Those will culminate with sessions focused on things like public safety and economic development, as well.

The group is learning how certain parts of our community operate.

“Our four main parts are development, mentorship, networking, and fun. So, we try to incorporate all of those into every session,” said Gina Langston, Leadership Joplin Steering Committee Member.

Roughly 30 people are in the current Leadership Joplin class offered through the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a 40-year tradition with more than 1,000 graduates.