JOPLIN, Mo. — An adult education student in Franklin Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program, has been selected to receive the Live Your Dream Award (LYDA) from Soroptimist International of Joplin.

Alana Ganer was presented the award last week at FTC during her Practical Nursing course.

“My dream is to eventually be a nurse practitioner,” said Ganer. “And with opportunities like the

Live Your Dream Award I feel like it is possible! I feel honored to have been chosen for this. I am

32 years old and have been a single mom up until recently, so I just want to show my

children how important higher education is and that it is never too late to go after your dreams. I feel very blessed to have a great support system from my classmates and family and the faculty

here is always supportive.”

Soroptimist International’s LYDA award recognizes and celebrates women who provide the

primary financial support for their families. The program aims to provide women with resources

they can use to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream

Award recipients may use the $1,000 cash award to offset any costs associated with their

efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition, and transportation.

“We are so excited for Alana and her receipt of this award. It speaks volumes of her motivation and perseverance to reach her personal goals. We are thankful for Soroptimist International of Joplin and their dedication to providing opportunities for the women of our community to live their dream,” said Katie Bozarth, Franklin Technology Center Practical Nursing Coordinator.