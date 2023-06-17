JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people who love helping others – spent the afternoon recognizing their hard efforts over the last year.

It’s part of Friends of the Joplin Public Library First Anniversary Celebration that took place at the library today.

The event featured live entertainment, refreshments and snacks, and even a bracelet-making station.

Friends of the Joplin Public Library – President Kathy Blazenby – says without help from the community through fundraising – none of this would be possible.

“And that allows us to contribute towards new programming, new books. We were able to help bring a new author for our authors’ visit with the community read that was here a few months ago, and so that’s probably a key component, but like Karen said, we advocate and we promote,” said Kathy Blazenby, President of the Friends of the Joplin Public Library.

It’s never too late to get involved in the group’s efforts.

If you would like to become a member of the Friends of the Joplin Public Library program or to find more information, visit their website, here.