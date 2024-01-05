JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is enhancing its medical team. Dr. Harsh Duphare has joined Freeman Gastroenterology as a board certified specialist in gastroenterology.

Dr. Duphare holds a medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India. He furthered his education through a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Wisconsin, followed by an internal medicine residency at Michigan State University.

Along with Dr. Duphar’s expertise in early detection of gastrointestinal cancers and endoscopy evaluations, patients will benefit from his approach to diagnose, treat, and prevent digestive related diseases and organs.

“This helps my patients avoid major surgeries,” he said. “Endoscopic procedures means there’s much less pain someone has to deal with and lessens the time it takes the body to heal.”

Dr. Duphar also emphasized the importance of his patients’ experience.

“Look, it’s my job to make my patients feel like they aren’t just numbers. My patients have come to me for a reason; they are suffering. They want a solution. They need me to be all ears. They want my undivided attention,” he says. “I like to hear people out. When I walk into a room, I want to look them in the eye when we talk; I shake their hand or put my hand on their shoulder to help break the ice. That’s why I never take paper notes or have a laptop when I meet with them. I certainly wouldn’t want a doctor doing that with me if I were a patient.”

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Duphare at Freeman Gastroenterology are encouraged to call (417) 347-8025.