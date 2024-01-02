JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is announcing their first baby born for the new year.

Sophie Xiong arrived at 12:42 p.m. on January 1 at Freeman Hospital West, according to a release. The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 0.5 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Parents Christina Vang and Yengshi Xiong of Noel, Missouri said they were excited about their new arrival.

“I was in labor for more than 20 hours, so I didn’t know that she was the first baby of the year until they told me,” Christina said with a chuckle. “But she was definitely worth it.” Sophie is the couple’s first child.

Baby Xiong went home with a stuffed elephant and octopus plus a onesie with socks courtesy of Freeman Health System.