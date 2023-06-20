JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s no question 90-year-old Ruby Wright has a love for serving others – particularly NICU babies. She has knitted more than 1,000 caps, by hand no less, for the baby boys and girls born at Freeman West Hospital, says the hospital.

“I love doing it, ” Ruby said.

Monday morning, she carried a bag filled with caps colored peach and blue for the newborns at Freeman.

“This makes my 1,043rd cap,” she said, showing off one of her hand-knitted caps. It was gifted to newborn Truett Percival, of Seneca.

Ruby says it takes about two hours to make a single-colored cap and about three hours to knit a two-colored cap. She can only work for about four hours before her fingers begin to ache.

She said she began knitting the little hats after joining Freeman’s wellness program for older adults.

“It was something I could do, and something small,” Ruby said. “Still, it’s part of my daily routine. It benefits someone else. That’s why I do it.”

Her first cap was finished in April 2019. Her first batch consisted of 24 caps that went to the NICU. 2023 was the year she completed her 1000th cap. She also knits together themed hats for the holidays.

“Ruby is very sweet and has been donating these hand-crocheted hats for a long time,” said Bethany McGinnis, Freeman’s Assistant Director of Maternal-Child Services. “Crocheting these special hats for our newborns is how she chooses to spend her time. It is so sweet.”

