JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is getting nearly $1,800,000 in grant money from the “Missouri Department of Economic Development.”

It’ll focus on a number of jobs, including nurses and a variety of medical technician positions.

In fact, officials expect to use it to pay for both training of new hires, and advanced skills for existing employees.

That includes an expansion to an existing program to train scrub techs.

“With this grant will allow us to expand that program, because again we’re limited by space. And so this will allow us to make changes so that we can have more room for folks and as far as training materials and such to go with it,” said Mary Frerer, Freeman Chief HR Officer.

The health system is one of 19 groups benefitting from the grant, which totals $30,000,000 statewide.