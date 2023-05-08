JOPLIN, Mo. — This week is “National Nurses Week,” and this morning, Freeman Health System officials made sure the men and women who help so many were pampered a little.

A free breakfast consisted of pancakes, sausage, sweet rolls, fruit, juice, coffee, and plenty of “thank yous.”

The health system has 1,189 men and women who wear the nurse title, men and women who obviously do so much more than wear the title.

“There are so many avenues a nurse can take, whether it’s going into critical care in the ICU, working in a discipline like the emergency department, working a med/surg floor like cardiology or the ortho/neuro. General surgery, education, leadership. There’s a lot of avenues they can take,” said Nathan Cantwell, Freeman Cardia Medical Unit.

“National Nurses Week” is celebrated every year from May 6th to May 12th in honor of Florence Nightingale’s birthday, which is May 12th.