JOPLIN, Mo. — The color pink can now be seen throughout Freeman Health System and the Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion in Joplin.

It’s, of course, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Freeman’s President and CEO tells us around 240,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and around 42,000 of those will die. That’s why a screening mammogram is so important.

Health officials said the earlier cancer is detected, the more successful treatment is for the patient. And, for those who can’t afford a screening mammogram, a fund called Helping Friends is available through the health system.

“We know in this very community there are approximately 9,000 women who won’t get a screening mammogram because of finances. So, we have a fund that will assist these women to get this very needed screening,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO.

The hospital also has state-of-the-art equipment that makes a mammogram more comfortable and user-friendly.