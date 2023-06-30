JOPLIN, Mo. — A teenager can learn a lot about a career in health care by reading about it in a book. Or they can see it up close for themselves.

You’d hate to spend time and money pursuing a career only to find out that when you finally get on the job, it turns out not being for you. Preventing that from happening is among the many benefits of the annual Freeman Health Academy.

It gives high school students a unique perspective on a host of careers they can pursue inside a hospital setting. Over the past four days, students have gone to ten different areas in the hospital.

“We did a tour of the ambulance bays, the helicopter pad, emergency department, radiology, X-ray so yeah, we’ve done all kinds of things,” said Esther Adams, Education Specialist, Freeman Health System.

Conversely, the program can help a student already interested in health care to narrow down their career and the pathway leading to it.

“When I first came here I was like basically for sure on lab but being able to tour the lab and see the different parts of it and also allowed me to be able to know different spots to go to to be able to get to my career a little faster and cheaper so it has me for sure want to be in the lab,” said Madison Richards, Senior, Columbus High School.

“I learned that you don’t have to be like a doctor actively doing surgery to help people, and you could do a lot more behind the scenes to also help and it just, you know, helped me find that like I don’t have to get a doctor’s certificate to actually help people,” said Aesah Smith, Junior, Carl Junction High School.

“This kind of exposes them to all the different health care careers at Freeman, or in a hospital organization, it doesn’t have to be hands-on clinical experience, it could be IT, it can be Bio-med, it could be nutrition, every single department is just as important as all the other, and we want them to know that whatever their interest is, there is something they can do at Freeman,” said Adams.