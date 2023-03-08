JOPLIN, Mo. — Eight area nursing schools benefit from the generosity of a local hospital.

Freeman Health System and the Freeman Auxiliary donated a total of $16,000 this morning.

Each of the eight schools received $2,000.

Those schools include Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State, Crowder College, Labette Community College, Fort Scott Community College, the Carthage Tech Center, Franklin Tech and NEO A&M.

The money can be used for whatever the programs need.

“It’s really a win-win. They provide the graduates that we need. We’re able to provide that hands-on learning experience for the students. And ultimately it’s the patients in the health system who derive the most gratification from that,” said Paula Baker, Freeman President.

“As we all know, we always need nurses and we really support the efforts that the nursing school programs have in this area. We feel like they’re top quality programs and we’re always glad to get nurses from them,” said Kay Glendenning, Freeman Auxiliary.

Baker says all eight of the schools that received a donation today send students to the hospital for a rotation.