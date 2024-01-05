JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is celebrating a record number of nurses who have gone above and beyond for their patients.

More than 150 nurses were nominated for the prestigious Daisy Award this year.

Hospital officials said it’s more than ever before and shows the effort Freeman has put in to improving the work culture for their nurses.

One nurse we spoke with has been in the profession for nine years, and has been recognized twice. She said celebrating all the outstanding nurses and seeing them all together, like at Friday’s luncheon, can be emotional.

“I get choked up almost every time. It’s just like, the feeling that — it’s indescribable, really. And, it’s going to make me tear up now, maybe. But, to be able to provide the care that we do in the Four State area means the world to me,” said Sierra Kerbs, Two Time Daisy Award Recipient.

“They keep things going on a regular basis and take care of our patients around the clock, so it’s important for us to let them know how important they are to us, the difference that they’re making and that they’re in the right profession,” said Jeanee Kennedy, Freeman Health System Chief Nursing Officer.

Nurses can be nominated by patients, family members of patients, or their nursing peers.

More than 6,000 hospitals and nursing schools around the world use the Daisy Award to recognize outstanding nurses