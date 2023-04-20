JOPLIN, Mo. — A close-to-30-year relationship in Joplin results in a $10,000 donation Thursday.

That’s how much the Freeman Auxiliary donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. It’s something the auxiliary does for the nonprofit every year.

The link between the two goes back to 1995 — when then auxiliary president Dorothy Storm pledged to bring the family and children’s charity to Joplin.

“Ronald McDonald house is so beneficial to our health system. We have critically ill children and infants in the NICU and the work that Ronald McDonald house does for us is invaluable, and it’s such an invaluable service to this community,” said Danae Taylor, FHS volunteer services & gift shop mgr.

“If you’ve ever had a sick child. I get emotional. If you’ve ever had a sick child and had to be away from home, you know, this would be, it’s a fabulous ministry,” said Susan Carlsten, Freeman Auxiliary Recording & Corresponding Secretary.

“Freeman auxiliary has never missed a year of providing us that financial support that they initially committed twenty, that long ago,” said Annette Thurston, RMHC Exec. Director.

The house was built in 1998. On July 27th of this year, officials will celebrate its 25th anniversary.