JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” officials held a kick-off event, today, for the “Freeman 5k” and 16th Annual “Walk for Autism”.

For a 3rd-straight year, it’s in partnership with the “Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.”

This year’s theme is “Out of this World.”

Officials have a goal of raising $50,000 to continue program development, as well as providing “ABA” services to those the facility serves.

This event is crucial to funding its mission.

“Autism services are expensive. It’s one-to-one — so, it’s much needed. You know, we can provide the basics, but in order to grow and to serve the 1 in 44 individuals on the spectrum, this is something that is vital to us,” said Edie Spera, Director of Autism, Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.

This year’s fun takes place on Saturday, April 22nd.

April is ‘National Autism Awareness Month”.