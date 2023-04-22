JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people laced up their shoes to get some exercise, this morning, all for a good cause.

The 16th Annual Freeman 5k and Walk for Autism Awareness occurred in Joplin.

It’s hosted by officials with the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism and Freeman Health System.

Around 600 people registered to participate in this year’s event, featuring multiple food trucks and local vendors.

All event proceeds will help the center continue to provide critical services to patients.

Center officials say they typically see upwards of 40 to 50 people daily participating in offered programs.

“Autism prevalence rates are 1 in 36 — so there’s a huge need in our community to be able to help individuals in the spectrum. It’s important we provide behavioral analysis — it’s a service that costs a good bit of money — and so events like this just help us to be able to support our families — so they can get those life-changing services,” said Edith Spera, Dir. of Autism Services

Two of today’s runners were John and Chastity Vore who live in Southeast Kansas.

The couple’s mission is to participate in benefit races like today’s event.

They say that they have family members that have autism, so the significance of this race hits home for them.

“This foundation is just wonderful and what they do for kids – absolutely,” said Chastity Vore, 5K Participant.

“Knowing people that are affected — like our next race is even the child abuse one — problems in our families — like that type of stuff — so, we always look for the biggest helps — and that’s the reason we went to Waco because we heard that story about cancer — and that was a giant one for that and my dad had cancer — so, that was a good race too, but this autism one — it just hits home for a lot of people,” said John Vore, 5K Participant.

Officials with the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism are looking ahead to their other big fundraising event Clays for a Cause.

That will be held in October.