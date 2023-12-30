JOPLIN, Mo. — Celebrators indulging in alcohol are often synonymous to the hours leading up to the clock striking midnight on New Year’s. So we’re reminding you to plan ahead for a safe, sober ride home this New Year’s Eve.

It’s no secret that driving while intoxicated poses a serious risk to the wellbeing of everyone on the road. The choice to drive while impaired can leave you with not only expensive and hefty legal ramifications, but it can also seriously injure or kill you and others on the road.

Luckily, multiple agencies in the area are offering their services to get New Year’s celebrators home safely.

Uber & Lyft

Uber and Lyft are popular transportation services that connect individuals to drivers who use their own vehicles to transport those in need of a ride. Download the Lyft or Uber app ahead of time to request a ride when you’re ready. Inside the app you can estimate fare costs, request rides, track your driver, and make cashless payments through the app. These drivers undergo background checks and vehicle inspections before they are approved to provide transportation.

Sober Ride Imbursements

Cottrell Law Office is offering a reimbursement up to $25 for you to take a taxi or ride-share (Uber or Lyft) service to safety in Joplin, Mo. or Rogers, Ark. You’ll pay upfront and then send your receipt, a copy of your driver’s license and a valid paypal email address to their address at 117 South 2nd St. Rogers, AR 72756. You can find more details and requirements on their website here.

Area Taxis

Traditional taxis continue to serve all around the world. They’re convenient for their on-demand service, fixed rates, cash and card acceptance, and are subjected to regulation, safety, and quality standards. One of the biggest perks is most party hubs, like bars and clubs, have a list of trusted taxi services they will call for you in the case you don’t have access to your smart phone. For a list of Joplin area taxi services you can follow this link here. You can also find other transportation services available in your area through MO Ride’s website that aims to connect you to safe, reliable transportation when you need it.

Helpful Tips

If circumstances or plans change when celebrating, there are other options to consider:

Designate a friend or family member to be your sober driver

Stay overnight at the location of the celebration or with a friend nearby

Encourage your fellow celebrators to make responsible choices

Remember, the choices made leading up to the New Year can have lasting consequences. Responsible and sober driving is crucial to maintaining a safe and secure transportation environment. As you celebrate the arrival of 2024, commit to planning ahead and ensuring a safe journey home for yourself and those around you.