JOPLIN, Mo. — A pop-up produce event is making sure people in need are receiving free groceries between the holidays thanks to a cooperative agreement with Missouri and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri announced the event will be held in the nonprofit’s parking lot on December 7, 2023 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 1901 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin. The Pop-Up Produce Program is on a first-come, first-served basis and patrons will be able to drive-through or walk-up to receive their box. Only one box per vehicle will be allowed.

At the time of this publication, only 800 boxes will be available. They will include meat, cheese, vegetables, fruit, and two pounds of rice, the nonprofit announced. These items are purchased from local growers and socially disadvantaged farmers within a 400 mile radius. The grant allows the Alliance of Southwest Missouri to purchase the food from those growers and then distribute that food for free.

There are no pre-registration or proof of residency and income verification requirements. Representatives with the Alliance say that one of the differences between this drive versus others. And they say the items provided include perishable proteins like meat and cheese.