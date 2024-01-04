US Cellular offering support to customers with free calls to Japan

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — To help connect family, friends, and loved ones — US Cellular is offering customers free calls to Japan from the United States.

From January 1 through February 1, 2024, any outbound calls made to Japan will have no international dialing rates applied.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at (888) 944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

On New Year’s Day (January 1), a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan and left at least 62 people dead. On Thursday (1/4), rescue workers fought to save those feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas three days after a magnitude 7.6 slammed the area. Water, power, and cell phone service were still down in some areas.