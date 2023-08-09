JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the most well-known restaurants in Joplin is celebrating 100 years of serving residents of the Four States and beyond. The historic Fred & Red’s diner on Main Street first opened its doors to customers in 1923.

The original location of the chili counter was at 10th and Main, but in 1943, owner Fred Herring moved the restaurant just seven blocks south — which at the time was right across the street from the grocery store that made their chili. In 1956, William “Red” Wilcoxson — the butcher at that grocery store — bought half of the restaurant, becoming Herring’s partner and creating the name that’s still on the sign today: Fred & Red.

After Fred Herring’s death in 1975, and “Red” Wilcoxson retiring soon after — his son, Larry Wilcoxson took over the responsibilities of Fred & Red’s and kept it running for several decades. However, in March of 2012, Fred & Red’s closed its doors when Wilcoxson retired.

The iconic restaurant off Route 66 sat vacant for four years, until 2016 when the business (and the special chili recipe) was purchased from Wilcoxson’s heirs by the current owner, David Schaefer. Today, little has changed about Fred & Red’s, including the original chili recipe — which is just what Schaefer intended.

“The draw to this restaurant is the food. I mean, it’s hard to find anything as good. I’ve lived and worked in 11 states and I’ve been all over the country. I’ve eaten everywhere, but Fred & Red’s is the only restaurant I had to come back to eat at every time I got the chance,” said Schaefer.

Many others agree with Schaefer, especially Joplin resident, Don Cook who’s been a loyal Fred & Red’s customer since the 1970s.

“I’ve tried most everything on the menu, but my favorite is probably the spaghetti red. But, what keeps me coming back is the food and the service. When I have friends and family visiting from out of town, I usually take them to Fred & Red’s to eat,” Cook said. He continued by saying, “It’s not just the food that keeps myself and others coming back, it’s the experience of eating there. It’s that diner experience — sitting at the counter and looking around the room — seeing people you know — watching the servers prepare the food right in front of you. It’s the food and the experience combined that makes up the entire Fred & Red’s experience.”

To officially celebrate a century of business in Joplin, Fred & Red’s has a special day picked out next month.

“We’re going to celebrate on September 23rd, which is the first day of fall. We don’t know the original birthday of Fred & Red’s because there’s no documented history from day one. But, the fall season is when chili season really starts, so we decided to kick off the fall of this year with a 100-year birthday/anniversary celebration. We’re going to do a vintage car show on the parking lot to commemorate all the years the restaurant has been here. We’ll also be doing some giveaways and some drawings. It’ll just be one big birthday party,” said Schaefer.

Just in time for their 100th birthday, Schaefer says he has big plans for Fred & Red’s — plans that include expanding the restaurant and their famous chili beyond the city of Joplin.

“My goal is to expand our footprint. I’m not really in a position to go national, but I think we’ll be able to expand into the Four States at least. We’ve got one location in Northwest Arkansas, near Fayetteville, that is ready to open in six months. We also plan on opening other Fred & Red’s in nearby cities,” said Schaefer.

Not only is he planning to expand with other locations — Schaefer says he’s looking to put their chili in nearby stores.

“We’re currently in the process of applying for a USDA inspection of Fred & Red’s chili, and what that will do is enable us to sell our chili in grocery stores,” said Schaefer.

You can learn more about Fred & Red’s upcoming “century of business” celebration plans, and the latest on the restaurant’s expansion, by visiting their Facebook page, HERE.