JOPLIN, Mo. — High school students kick-start an annual fundraiser with a big check.

Franklin Technology Center students presented Fostering Hope with a $5,500 check for its Christmas of Hope campaign.

The money will go toward fulfilling Christmas wish lists for 600 foster kids in southwest Missouri.

The goal is to raise $50 per kid by December 11th.

Students promoted the campaign around the school by putting up fliers and talking to their classmates about the importance of donating.

“Mr. Curtis here, who teaches in the construction department at Franklin Tech, really goes above and beyond and kind of rallying everybody here at the school, the staff, the students to get involved in supporting our local foster care communities,” said Sarah Burch, Fostering Hope Executive Director.

“It’s this is a great opportunity. You know, times are getting kind of tough and, you know, these kids really need it, you know, And it’s just it just blesses me to be able to do this. These kids,” said Lorin Curtis, FTC Construction Teacher.

Fostering Hope will hold a shopping day at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin on December 13th starting at 9:00 a.m., volunteers are welcome to join in.

If you’d like to donate to Christmas of Hope, you can visit their website, here.