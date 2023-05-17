JOPLIN, Mo. — For another year, sharing the love has resulted in the sharing of wealth in Joplin.

Officials with Frank Fletcher Subaru, today, presented a check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States for $20,000

The money came from the dealership’s participation in Subaru of America’s annual Share the Love campaign.

The funds were raised through the sale or lease of new vehicles.

And the relationship between the two really hits home for a sales professional who stayed at the house last year after giving birth to her daughter.

“It’s a place that I will never forget. That will forever be part of my story, part of my child’s story. She doesn’t know it now, but we’re going to tell her the story later, but you can’t forget a place and people who’ve been very instrumental in one of the hardest times of your life. What they’ve done in my life has been incredible. Whatever I can do to give back, I’m gonna go ahead and do it,” said Ann Onyango, Sales Professional.

Over the last nine years, more than $140,000 has been given to the Ronald McDonald House from the dealership through the “Share the Love” event.